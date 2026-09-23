Cunningham is getting ready for his sixth season in the league, per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News.

Cunningham, 24, finds himself now being the longest-tenured player on the Pistons after the team traded veteran big man Isaiah Stewart to Memphis this offseason. The move puts more of an emphasis on Cunningham as a leadership presence, and the star guard remains worthy of a first-round pick in most fantasy drafts this fall after averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last regular season.