Cunningham is getting ready for his sixth season in the league, per Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News.

Cunningham, 24, finds himself now being the longest-tenured player on the Pistons after the team traded veteran big man Isaiah Stewart to Memphis this offseason. The move puts more of an emphasis on Cunningham as a leadership presence, and the star guard remains worthy of a first-round pick in most fantasy drafts this fall after averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last regular season.

Add CBS Sports on Google