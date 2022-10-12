Cunningham totaled 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Cunningham struggled with his shot in the loss but still walked away with a tasty line, including five defensive contributions. After a strong rookie campaign, Cunningham has caught the attention of managers everywhere, resulting in a leap up the rankings. For anyone keen on acquiring the athletic sophomore, a selection in the second round is looking like the price required.