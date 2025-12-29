Cunningham closed Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Clippers with 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes.

Cunningham finished one rebound shy of a double-double and shot 50 percent from the floor during the defeat, as the Pisons had no answer for Kawhi Lwonrd's dynamic 55-point explosion. The potent Pistons have now lost two consecutive games, but Cunningham can't be blamed for the slump. He's averaged 28.0 points, 13.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds over the past two contests.