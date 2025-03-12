Cunningham produced 27 points (11-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Wizards.

Cunningham was two rebounds shy of posting his ninth triple-double of the season during Tuesday's blowout win over Washington. The star guard's season average of 9.3 assists per contest ranks third in the NBA behind Trae Young (11.5) and Nikola Jokic (10.5). However, Cunningham's 4.5 turnovers per game are only behind Young's 4.8.