Cunningham registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 26 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 110-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Cunningham's scoring total fell well below his projections Monday evening, but his exit from the game left a gaping hole in the team's defensive scheme. The Trail Blazers rallied to a lead after his sixth foul, illustrating Cunningham's intangible value as a defender. His teammates ultimately prevailed with a late run led by Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.