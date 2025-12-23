Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Fouls out with 14 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham registered 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 26 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 110-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Cunningham's scoring total fell well below his projections Monday evening, but his exit from the game left a gaping hole in the team's defensive scheme. The Trail Blazers rallied to a lead after his sixth foul, illustrating Cunningham's intangible value as a defender. His teammates ultimately prevailed with a late run led by Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.
