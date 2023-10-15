Cunningham (quad) was a full participant at practice Sunday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Cunningham appears on track and has until Thursday to suit up for Detroit's next preseason contest against the Thunder. Cunnningham's health is in a good place as the regular season nears.
