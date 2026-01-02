Cunningham contributed 31 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Heat.

Cunningham delivered an impressive performance across the board, leading the Pistons in points, rebounds, assists and steals while matching the game-high mark in blocks. The star point guard did the majority of his scoring damage from the charity stripe, and he recorded 30-plus points for the first time since Dec. 15. Cunningham also matched the game-high mark in assists, securing his fourth double-double over his last five outings. Additionally, he racked up multiple steals and multiple blocks for the sixth time this season.