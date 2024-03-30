Cunningham provided 33 points (13-33 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 96-87 win over Washington.

Cunningham was questionable for Friday's game due to left knee injury management, but he was able to suit up and led both teams in scoring. His 33 points came on 39.4 percent shooting, but each one of those points were needed as the Pistons were held to 37 points in the second half. Cunningham has now scored 30-plus points in each of his last two games and is averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists over 31.6 minutes per game in March.