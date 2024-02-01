Cunningham posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 loss to Cleveland.

Cunningham scored 20 points in his return to the hardwood on Jan. 27 against the Wizards, didn't play in the second half of a back-to-back set against Oklahoma City, and delivered another showing here. He probably needs a few more games to shake off the rust and post the numbers he was delivering in late December, as he closed 2023 averaging 31.4 points per game over his last seven December contests. Still, even if that's not the case, he'll remain a key cog for the Pistons offensively as long as he stays healthy.