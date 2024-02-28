Cunningham logged 26 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 105-95 win over the Bulls.

Cunningham surpassed the 25-point mark for the fourth game in a row, and even though the star floor general was already having a career-best season in 2023-24, he seems to have taken his game to another level following the All-Star break. Cunningham is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game since the league resumed following the festivities of mid-February.