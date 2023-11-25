Cunningham recorded 31 points (10-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 136-113 loss to Indiana.

Cunningham was impressive despite the 23-point loss, and the point guard continues to enhance his role as Detroit's main offensive threat every time he steps on the court. He's taken a leap forward compared to last season and has looked productive in a struggling Pistons team, averaging 22.0 points and 7.1 assists per game.