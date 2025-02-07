Cunningham (ankle) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the 76ers, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham is officially listed as questionable for Friday's contest due to a right ankle sprain. However, the star guard's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Philadelphia.
