Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (illness) was present at Friday's morning shootaround, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.
After missing Wednesday's game with an illness and a bruised hip, Cunningham is trending in the right direction. He's questionable on the official injury report, and he may end up being a game-time call.
