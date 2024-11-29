Cunningham (hip) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pacers, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Detroit's last three contests due to a left sacroiliac joint sprain. However, Cunningham's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Indiana.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Officially ruled out•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Doubtful for Monday vs. Toronto•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Won't play against Orlando•