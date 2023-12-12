Cunningham ended Monday's 131-123 loss to the Pacers with 23 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes.

Cunningham fell directly in line with his production of late, as he's averaged 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists across his past eight games. His performance is quality production for fantasy managers, but Cunningham was a non-factor defensively and was stifled when Indiana brought double-teams and forced him to make secondary decisions with the ball. Cunningham trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker in usage rate, so his personal production should remain strong, but it's noteworthy that it hasn't translated to winning in the context of Detroit's 20-game losing streak.