Cunningham (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Heat, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham has been upgraded to available after being listed as questionable due to left knee injury management. Cunningham is averaging 26.5 points, 8.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 35.0 minutes across his previous two matchups with Miami this season.
