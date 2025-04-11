Cunningham (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Bucks.
Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite dealing with a knee injury. The star guard has somewhat struggled with his outside shot recently, converting just 30.4 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per contest across his previous 10 outings.
