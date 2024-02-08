Cunningham (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday after missing Detroit's previous contest with a left knee injury. Cunningham should start alongside Jaden Ivey in the backcourt against Portland.
