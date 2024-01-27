Cunningham (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday after missing the previous eight games with a left knee strain. Cunningham will replace Killian Hayes in the starting five against Washington.
