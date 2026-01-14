Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) will play Thursday against the Suns.
After missing the past two games with a wrist issue, Cunningham no longer appears on Detroit's injury report. With this news, Jaden Ivey will likely retreat to the bench, with Daniss Jenkins likely to be less involved for Detroit's backcourt.
