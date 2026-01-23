Cunningham (hip/illness) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Cunningham was initially listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion and an illness, though he participated in Friday morning's shootaround and was upgraded to probable before ultimately being cleared to play. The star guard has appeared in six games so far this month, during which he has averaged 21.5 points, 10.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. He has shot just 36.3 percent from the field over that stretch.