Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip/illness) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Cunningham was initially listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion and an illness, though he participated in Friday morning's shootaround and was upgraded to probable before ultimately being cleared to play. The star guard has appeared in six games so far this month, during which he has averaged 21.5 points, 10.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. He has shot just 36.3 percent from the field over that stretch.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Upgraded to probable•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Goes through shootaround Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Could return Friday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dishes out 14 assists•