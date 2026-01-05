Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) has been cleared to play Monday against New York.
Cunningham was added to the injury report after picking up a right hip contusion, but that won't prevent him from taking the court Monday night. He shouldn't face any sort of limitation against the Knicks.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Probable for Monday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores 27 points inefficiently•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Logs massive double-double in loss•