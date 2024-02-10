Cunningham (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a lingering left knee injury. Cunningham is averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
