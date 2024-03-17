Cunningham (knee) is available for Sunday's game versus Miami.
Cunningham had been listed as probable heading into Sunday with left knee soreness but will suit up for the front half of a back-to-back set for Detroit. The third-year guard is averaging 21.3 points, 8.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in three games versus the Heat this season.
