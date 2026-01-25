Cunningham (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Cunningham will shed his probable tag due to right wrist injury management and suit up in his second consecutive contest. The star guard has struggled with efficiency of late, averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting just 30.0 percent from the field in 34.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances.