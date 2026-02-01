Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Cunningham was previously listed as probable while dealing with right hip soreness but will be available Sunday. The star guard has posted double-doubles in three of the past five games, averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over that stretch.
