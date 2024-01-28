Cunningham (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder and will start, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham made his return Saturday following an eight-game absence due to a knee strain, posting 20 points (7-17) and 12 assists in 35 minutes during a 118-104 loss to the Wizards. As expected, he's been upgraded from probable to available for the second half of Detroit's back-to-back set and should handle his usual workload.