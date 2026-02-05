default-cbs-image
Cunningham (wrist) is available Thursday against the Wizards.

Cunningham was initially added to the team's injury report as questionable due to right wrist injury management, but he's since been given the green light to suit up. He's fresh off a strong 29-point night against the Nuggets in which he also recorded a double-double by dishing out 10 assists.

