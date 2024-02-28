Cunningham (knee) will play Tuesday against the Bulls.
Cunningham was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, which suggests that the Pistons contemplated a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. However, Cunningham has the green light to suit up and there's no mention of any restrictions.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Tagged as probable•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Excellent but fades late•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores game-high 26 points•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leading scorer in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Available to face Indiana•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Likely to play Thursday•