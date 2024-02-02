Cunningham (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Cunningham has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest. Since returning from a multi-week absence, the point guard has made two appearances. He's played at least 31 minutes in each of those contests, totaling 39 points, 19 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.
