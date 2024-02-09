Cunningham amassed 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

After sitting out the Pistons' game Wednesday with a sore knee, Cunningham returned and provided his best scoring effort since early January, when he dropped 30-plus points in back-to-back contests. The 2021 first overall pick is still looking to prove he can stay healthy, but Detroit's busy trade deadline shows the team's commitment to Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as its starting backcourt moving forward.