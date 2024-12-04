Cunningham finished Tuesday's 128-107 loss to the Bucks with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

A hip issue had cost Cunningham four of the prior five games, but the fourth-year guard looked healthy Tuesday as he led the Pistons in scoring. The 23-year-old has drained multiple threes in nine straight appearances dating back to Nov. 10, averaging 24.2 points, 9.6 assists, 6.9 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.