Cunningham accumulated 30 points (8-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-13 FT), six rebounds and 14 assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

It was the 22nd double-double of the season for Cunningham, who also led the Pistons with his 30 points and 14 assists in Monday's narrow loss. Over his last eight contests, the All-Star guard has averaged 30.3 points, 9.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.6 three-pointers per game. However, Cunningham is also averaging 5.0 turnovers during this stretch, which is a shortcoming fantasy managers in nine-category leagues hope to see the star floor general improve on going forward.