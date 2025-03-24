Cunningham (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Cunningham missed Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to bilateral calf soreness, and the star playmaker remains day-to-day for Detroit. Tim Hardaway (ankle) is also questionable for Detroit. If the Pistons are shorthanded once again, there will be more opportunities for Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Puts up 35 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Sinks game-winner, triple-doubles•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Pours in team-high 24 points•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Ejected from Saturday's game•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Nears 40 points in double-double•