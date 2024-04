Cunningham (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Cunningham has missed the last three games due to left knee injury management, and it's unclear whether he'll return Tuesday. However, it's somewhat encouraging to see him listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup after he was immediately ruled out for the last two games. With the Pistons out of the playoff picture, the team will likely exercise caution with Cunningham over the final week of the regular season.