Cunningham notched 36 points (15-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Friday's 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

Cunningham looked dominant throughout the entire game and was particularly efficient with his shot, as the Bucks' defense didn't have answers to slow him down all game long. Cunningham missed only six of his 21 shots from the field, and he's ending the regular season on an absolute heater. He's scored at least 35 points in his last three outings while shooting an impressive -- and unsustainable -- 66.7 percent from the floor in that stretch.