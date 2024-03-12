Cunningham totaled 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-97 win over Charlotte.

Cunningham wasn't at his sharpest Monday, but the 22-year-old led the Pistons in scoring while facilitating with only two turnovers. Detroit led for over 46 minutes of Monday's win, possessing firm control of the contest throughout the second half. Another porous matchup is on tap Wednesday, as Toronto has posted the second-worst defensive rating in the league across the past two weeks.