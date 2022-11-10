Cunningham is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks due to left shin soreness.

It's unclear if the shin soreness played any role in Cunningham's off night from the field Wednesday, and it also may help explain why he was limited to a season-low 24 minutes in the contest. If he can't suit up, the Pistons could go with rookie Jaden Ivey on the ball or add one of Killian Hayes or Corey Joseph to the lineup.