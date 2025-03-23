Now Playing

Cunningham has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left calf soreness.

Cunningham was a late scratch and will join Tim Hardaway (ankle) on the sidelines, which will allow Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley to start in the backcourt. Cunningham's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Spurs.

