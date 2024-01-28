Cunningham won't play Sunday against the Thunder due to left knee injury management, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Cunningham returned to action Saturday following an eight-game absence due to a knee strain, posting 20 points and 12 assists in 35 minutes during a loss to Washington. He was given a probable designation for the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday and was listed in the starting lineup against the Thunder, but he's a late scratch just minutes before tipoff. Killian Hayes will start Sunday in Cunningham's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Cleveland.
