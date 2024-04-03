Share Video

Despite the Pistons confirming that Cunningham is available and in the starting lineup earlier, he will ultimately sit out Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to left knee injury management, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham will sit out Wednesday's contest after being a late scratch. Marcus Sasser will start in his absence. Cunningham's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Memphis.

