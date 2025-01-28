Cunningham provided 22 points (9-26 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cunningham struggled a bit shooting the ball in Monday's contest, but still lead all Pistons in scoring to go along with a team-high assist total in a losing effort. Cunningham failed to connect on a three for just the fifth time of the season but has made up for it by posting at least 20 points and seven dimes in six straight outings.