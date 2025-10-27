Cunningham accumulated a team-high 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 victory over the Celtics.

Cunningham has one double-double and two near misses through three games to begin the season, and he's scored more than 20 points in all three, with Sunday's 25 being his best total yet. The first overall pick in the 2021 Draft is coming off a career-best 2024-25 campaign, but Cunningham may not have reached his ceiling yet, and his supporting cast with the Pistons continues to improve.