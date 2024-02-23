Cunningham registered 30 points (13-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to Indiana.

Cunningham continues to be a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Pistons. The 2021 first-overall pick dueled with All-Star Tyrese Haliburton on Thursday, as the two young point guards led their team in points and assists. Cunningham is averaging 19.1 points on 46.0 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 31.4 minutes per game in February.