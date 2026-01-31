Cunningham ended Friday's 131-124 victory over the Warriors with 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 35 minutes.

The 29 points led all scorers on the night, while the double-double was the 24th of the season for Cunningham, tying him for fourth in the NBA with Luka Doncic. Cunningham has topped 20 points in four straight games to close out January while recording three double-doubles, averaging 26.5 points, 10.0 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks during that heater while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.