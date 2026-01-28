Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leads Detroit in road win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham ended Tuesday's 109-107 win over the Nuggets with 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 36 minutes.
Cunningham registered his 24th double-double of the season during the win in Denver as he ranks fourth in the NBA in that category. His 22 points matched Tobias Harris for the team-high to go along with 11 dimes and zero turnovers. Cunningham now has double-digit assists in four of his past six games and at least one block in four straight.
