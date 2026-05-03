Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Leads Detroit to next round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham finished with 32 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and two blocks across 39 minutes in Sunday's 116-94 win over Orlando in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet in the first six games of this series and certainly carried that momentum into Game 7 by leading the Pistons in scoring and handing out a team-high 12 assists as well. With the win, Detroit advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to meet Toronto or Cleveland.
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