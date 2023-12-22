Cunningham closed Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz with 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes.

Cunningham led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while handing out 10 assists and ending three rebounds shy of the double-digit mark in a double-double performance. Cunningham has dished out 10 or more assists in six games this season, recording a double-double in each of those outings. He has posted at least 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in two appearances.