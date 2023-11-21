Cunningham provided 27 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 107-103 loss to Denver.

Cunningham was the top scorer and the top distributor for Detroit, finishing one assist short of a double-double while finishing perfect from the free throw line en route to posting the highest point total of any player in Monday's contest. Cunningham has recorded at least 25 points and eight assists in four games this season.