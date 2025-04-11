Cunningham posted 36 points (16-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 115-106 win over the New York Knicks.
Cunningham did it all for Detroit offensively in Thursday's battle, leading all players in scoring and shots made while handing out a team-high assist mark in an impressive performance. Cunningham connected on 15 or more shots from the field for the fifth time, finishing with at least 35 points for the 12th time.
